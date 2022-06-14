If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Brian Ames Hurtgen, age 83, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Baldwin Care Center.

Brian was born on December 28, 1938 to Raymond & Martha (Johnson) Hurtgen in Emerald Township, St. Croix County.

He attended grade school at Bell School and Glenwood City High School. He married his best friend, Marlene Clemmens, on May 16, 1959. They were married for 63 wonderful years. Brian was also in the Army for two years, from 1962-1964.

Brian’s passion was farming and he also did custom farming for many years. He owned a trucking business hauling cattle to market to South St. Paul. He had many customers while farming and trucking. Brian loved to work, but loved his family and was always there for them.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Raymond, Carl (Mary), Helmer, Joe (Betty); sisters, Ramona (Raymond) and Judy; sister-in-law, Ruth Hurtgen; brother-in-law, Henry Bazille; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Anne Clemmens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; children, Jeffrey (Theresa) Hurtgen and Jen (Rod) Hurtgen; sister, Nola; brother, Henry; two grandchildren, Laura (James) Briese and Brian (Thea) Link; five great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com