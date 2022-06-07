SUV strikes back of semi on I-94, one seriously injured

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

WILSON — An Eau Claire man was seriously injured when the SUV he was driving struck the back of a semi-tractor trailer last Friday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

David Edward Searles, 55, received life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 a crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 27 in St. Croix County near Wilson.

According to a news release, State Patrol Troopers and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to a SUV vs. Semi crash on I-94 westbound in St. Croix County.

Traffic was being reduced down to one lane due to road construction and the SUV, a 2017 Ford Expedition, ran into the back end of the semi-trailer, going underneath it, causing it to be pinned.

Searles, the driver of the SUV, had to be extricated and transported by helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Sheryl Ann Hackel of Chippewa Falls, was not injured in the accident.

Both Searles and Hackel were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash

Speed and inattentive driving may be contributing causes of the crash. Searles may face enforcement action pending the conclusion of the crash investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Baldwin EMS, United Fire, and Life Link 3.