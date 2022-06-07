Keith J. Lutzen, age 50, of Boyceville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire, after battling Non Hodgskin’s Lymphoma.

Keith was born July 31, 1971, in Menomonie. He was the son of Lawrence and Eileen (Albright) Lutzen. Keith grew up on the Lutzen family farm in the Township of Hay River, rural Boyceville. Keith graduated from Boyceville High School in 1989. After high school, Keith continued to farm with his family on the Lutzen family farm.

Keith is survived by his girlfriend, Andrea MacKenzie of Menomonie; five brothers, Thomas, David, Michael, Roger and Charles, all of Boyceville; three sisters, Patricia Lutzen and Joanne (James) Johnson both of Eau Claire; Susan (John) Flesch of Burke, VA; niece and nephew, Ashley & Tyler Flesch.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday June 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Menomonie.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the services at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.

