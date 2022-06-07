Beverly Jane (Nereson) Hainstock, 93, of Colfax, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022, surrounded by family.

The oldest of seven, Beverly was born on December 9, 1928, to Lloyd and Lizzy (Dean) Nereson in the township of Popple Creek. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1947. That same year, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Everal Hainstock (1926-1997), at a barn dance. In their fifty years of marriage, they had five daughters and enjoyed dancing, horseback riding, craft shows, and working together on their family farm.

Beverly was an entrepreneur. She owned two fabric shops in the 1970’s. She was also a talented seamstress and crafter, making all of her daughters’ clothes and eventually gifting and selling her beautiful creations. Beverly loved spending time in the kitchen baking, and cooking with and for her loved ones. Many wedding receptions included one of Beverly’s beautiful, tiered cakes.

Beverly was an active member of the Colfax Methodist Church, the Homemakers Club, the Saddle Club, and the Colfax Women’s Club. Ever the entrepreneur, after retiring, Beverly leased and managed her farmland and apartments. She also spent time working at her daughter Marsha’s embroidery business. In her final years, she enjoyed spending time with her expanding family. Her grandchildren could always count on her for hugs, cookies in the freezer, and candy in the vegetable drawer.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and daughter Marsha Smiskey, her parents, Lloyd and Lizzy Nereson; siblings, Yvonne Guenther, Darlene Price Stackhouse, Lynn Nereson, Jerry Nereson, and Dorian Nereson.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Wittmer (Charles); daughters, Lynda Daleo (Sam), Brenda Jane, Shari Johnson (Lynn), Lori Halpin (Gene); grandchildren, Tanya Zeh, Jennifer Bauerkemper, Carl Smiskey, Theresa Stock, Dani Smiskey, Laura Dunmyer, Joey Daleo, Liz Myers, Robbie Smiskey, Shawna Stanley, Jenna Wood, Sara Vanasse, Hanna Johnson, and Emily Halpin; and great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ben, Abigail, Lillian, Jakeb, Kaira, Rachel, Henry, Tierney, Tyler, Evan, Brianna, Olivia, Grace, Dylan, Ryan, Danielito, Liandro, Mateo, Lyric, Julius, Arianna, Nash, Jett, Isaac and Caleb.

There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Colfax United Methodist Church starting at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until the time of service. Following the service, burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at the church.

Memorials received by the family will be donated to The Neighbors of Dunn County new bus fund.

We are so grateful to the caring staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County. A thank you, as well, goes to the tender care Mom received at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in her last days.

