Seguin earns Wisconsin 4-H Key Award

Samuel Seguin, Menomonie, has been selected as the Dunn County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winner for this year.

The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

In Dunn County, Key winners must first also win Citizenship, Achievement, and Leadership awards. According to Dunn County 4-H Youth Development Educator Luisa Gerasimo, this year’s winner exemplifies the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program.

Sam has been serving the Cedarlings 4-H Club as President since this fall. He is a regular participant in many of the signature 4-H events in the region including our Tri-county Performing Arts Festival, summer camp, STEM activities, and the Dunn County Fair, where he brings projects across a wide variety of categories including foods, clothing, music, science, model rocketry, and art. Sam says he tries to bring something new each year and this has helped him be more creative and productive. In addition to showing his projects, he can often be found helping set up youth exhibits and doing other acts of service.

At the state level Sam has participated in our Wisconsin Youth Conference, and stepped up to be a counselor at Space Camp. At the national level Sam participated in Citizenship Washington Focus, and National 4-H Congress.

“4-H has taught me many skills. It has taught me how to make projects in many different areas, it has taught me how to be a good citizen, and it has taught me how to be a leader.” – Samuel Seguin

Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.