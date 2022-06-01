Richard “Dick” Dale, 78, of Moundsview, MN passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2022 surrounded by family.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Irene Dale and brothers, Jim Dale and Steve Dale; brothers-in-laws, Don Meyer and Ronald Hill. Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Susan Gronwold, daughter, Wendy Dale, son, Paul Dale, grand children Joanna(Matt) Dodson, Andrea Mizelle, Tiffany Dale, Megan Otto-Oertel, and his great grandkids; Elizabeth Dodson, and Weston Sprague; sisters, Judy Meyer, Jean(Roger) Dale, Margie Hill, Rita(Tom) Koon, along with many close friends.

Dick was born on March 25, 1944 to Harold and Irene Dale in Glenwood City, WI. Dick graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1962 and was employed by Rock 10 the same year. He joined the Air Force on January 23, 1964. He served our country for 4 years. He retired from Rock 10 after working there for over 40 years.

Dick will always be remembered for his humor, love, and million dollar smile. When Dick wasn’t working, he enjoyed golfing or a drink in the backyard with friends and family. Dick could light up a room like no other and loved children. He will be enjoying the best seat in Lambeau now.

Dick will be laid to rest at the Fort Snelling cemetery with a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of life at the Eagles Club in New Brighton, MN on June 25 from 3-7p.m.