LaRae L. Owens

LaRae Lee (Lark) Owens passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie, WI.

LaRae was born on January 8, 1934 to parents Orsie and Vera (Otto) Lark in Menomonie. LaRae grew up in Downing, WI, on her parent’s farm. She and her family resided in several other places throughout her life, most recently in Menomonie.

LaRae was a very caring mother with a loving heart for her children and grandchildren, always putting them first. She loved holidays and family gatherings, especially at Christmas as all her children and grandchildren would be in attendance for a day of laughter and lots of love.

LaRae was proud of her strong sales abilities with women’s apparel and fine cosmetics. She received the Unit Queen of Sales with Mary Kay Cosmetics and recognition of her high sales while employed at The Town & Country Shop in Baldwin, WI.

LaRae was blessed and loved by her five children Lynette (Ron) Schaefer, Leissa (Richard) Schmidt, Leslie (John) Goodnetter, Lane (Deb Keys) Berenschot, and Lori (Erik) Davidson; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren, sister Katherine (Anthony) Schiavoni, brother Larry (Terry) Lark, and many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Orsie and Vera Lark, sister Carla Sprotte, brothers Charles and Jerry Lark, and husband Edgar Owens.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating. Burial will take place at Mound Cemetery in Downing, WI. Visitation will from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.