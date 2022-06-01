Karen R. Weber

Karen Ruth Weber, of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee surrounded by her three daughters and husband.

Karen was born in Danville, IL, on August 23, 1949, daughter of Albert and Betty Weidenburner. Karen was a very loving and caring person toward everyone she met, and she always placed others’ needs ahead of her own. She was a highly spiritual person and read scripture daily.

Karen, a retired teacher, was active in the Port Washington Women’s Club, the Port Washington Historical Society, Ozaukee Chorus, United Way of Northern Ozaukee, and the Community Mental Health Council.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her loving family: daughter Kara (Bill) Seiler and their three children; Peyton, Calista, and Landon; daughter Marci (Matt) Gehrke and their two children Natalie and Samantha, and her youngest daughter Ann (Rob) Thomson and their two children Audrey and Myla, along with her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Michael Weber. She is further survived by two wonderful sisters, Pam Tapscott and Mary Jett, along with several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. Her family was the center of her life, and they will dearly miss her.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish – St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, followed by a 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. A reception will follow downstairs. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Port Washington.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Brain Research Foundation.

