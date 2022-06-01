Boyceville’s Sgt. Rud receives Green Bay Packers Protect & Serve Award

The Green Bay Packers this week honored several exemplary local law enforcement officers as the Packers Protect & Serve Award winners, recognizing them for going above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.

The winners received a special award and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit. They were treated to a luncheon and an award presentation, as well as speeches from Packers alumnus Tiger Greene and Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson. Award winners attended with their family members, friends, fellow officers and superiors.

Among the winners was Sergeant Peter Rud from the Boyceville Police Department

The awards themselves, hand-crafted wooden American flags, were made by Oneida Police Sergeant Nathan Ness through his small business HomeLeeWoodWorking.

The Packers Protect & Serve Award is funded by Packers and the NFL Foundation, with each award recipient receiving a $2,000 grant to benefit his or her department or a nonprofit with which they are involved.

The Packers Protect & Serve Award is part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the awards contribute to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $9 million last year.