FIRE DESTROYED a home and RV on the Ron Workman property on 1260th Avenue in Connorsville Monday morning, May 23. The fire spread to a home next door, but quick action by firefighters kept the damage to just melting the siding on that home. The Boyceville Fire Department received mutual aid from a number of neighboring departments. Further details about the fire were not available a press time Tuesday forenoon. —photo by Shawn Dewitt