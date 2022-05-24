David L. Churchill

David Lee Churchill, age 74, of Downing, WI passed away unexpectedly due to a farm accident on Sunday May 22, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, MN.

He was born February 4, 1948, in Wabasha, MN to Allyn and Eva (Ellringer) Churchill. In 1958 the family moved to Downing and David attended Connorsville Grade School and graduated from Boyceville High School. He then started his own career as a farmer.

David was a dedicated die-hard farmer his whole life. He milked cows and planted crops. His whole life revolved around farm chores and making a living as a farmer. David just wasn’t his normal self if he wasn’t farming. He loved driving his John Deere gator around the countryside visiting neighbors and looking at the crops. He was an avid lunch go-er, very well known at the local bars and cafés, as he had lunch there daily. He was a hardworking dedicated man who loved being outside keeping busy. He gave most of his attention in his later years to his nephew’s fur babies, Lucy, Spook and Bandit.

David is survived by his sister Jean (Dean) Lehman of Holcombe; nieces, Sandy Ludtke of Downing and Kathy (Bob) Moe of Baldwin; great nephews, Tom (Kali) Ludtke of Boyceville and Kordell Moe of Baldwin; great-great nieces, Jolenee, Kinze and Allynie; other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is also survived by other relatives, friends, and his favorite fur buddies, Lucy, Spook and Bandit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allyn and Eva Churchill; his uncles, Leo and Irvin Ellringer; great-nephew Ryan Williams; and fur baby Sparky.

The family of David want to thank the Rochester Mayo Clinic Neuro ICU and Palliative Care teams for taking amazing care of him in his last days.

Pallbearers for the service will be Tom Ludtke, Bob Moe, Ken Nichols, Halden Hahn, Keith Crapser and Michael Crapser.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.

