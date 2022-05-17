Christine R. Johnson, age 70 of Glenwood City, WI died Monday May 8, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems -Red Cedar Menomonie, WI following a long health battle,

Christine was born March 15, 1952 in West Bend, WI to Rodney “Doc” and Geraldine (Ewy) Richardson. Following graduation Christine married Kenneth Johnson on August 19, 1972 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City.

She worked for several companies in a skilled position for Nor Lak, Vet Tech, and nursing homes.

Christine enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, bowling, playing cards and having fun and being funny with family and friends..

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lorraine “Lorrie” Richardson and Roberta “Bobby” Hamnick.

Christine is survived by husband Ken Johnson of Glenwood City. Children Joseph and Cassie Johnson. Grandchildren Nick and Charlotte Johnson. Sister Debbie Marrow. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorials maybe directed to the family in care of the Anderson Funeral Home PO Box 278 Glenwood City, WI, to be forwarded to the family.