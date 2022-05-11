Fire consumes home in Dunn Township, takes one life

Early morning on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 1:58 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to a call from an individual who advised of a structure fire at a residence located at N2910 370thStreet in the Township of Dunn, Dunn County.

Upon arrival, the single story home was a fully involved working structure fire. It was quickly reported that an individual was trapped inside the residence. Another individual was able to get out of the residence prior to the fire department’s arrival. The Menomonie Fire Department was able to locate the individual and extricated the individual from the residence. Once outside the residence, life saving measures were performed but the individual succumbed to their injuries. The individual was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office this morning.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation and the name of the deceased individual will not be released by the Dunn County Sheriffs office, at this time, pending notification of the family.

Assisting with the incident was the Menomonie Fire Department, the Elmwood Fire Department and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.