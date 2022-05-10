Larry G. Thorson, age 77, of Menomonie, WI. died Thursday May 5, 2022 at home with hospice.

Larry was born June 27, 1944 in Alexandria, MN to Francis and Irma (Gast) Thorson.

Following graduating high school Larry married Virginia McGilton August 27, 1966 at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI. He worked 20 years at Sand Lee in Menomonie, WI and later owned and operated the Rock Shack Youth Center in Boyceville, WI. Larry retired after 25 years at the U W Stout in Menomonie, WI.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother in law Dan Swenby and sister in law Kathy Bremer

He is survived by his wife Virginia of Menomonie, WI., Brother Lynn Windsor, Brother in law James (Tina) McGilton and sisters in law Marlys Swenby and Eleanor (Fritz) Larson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday May 11, 2022 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. With Reverend Vicky Strupp officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. Friends may call at the funeral on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until services.