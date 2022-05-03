Patricia Lee Olson, age 86, of Hudson, WI, passed away on April 21, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Hudson. Patricia was born on April 6th, 1936 to parents Nolan and Beatrice Cook.

Patricia loved to go out dancing and listen to live bands. She was a bit of a girly girl and always made sure her nails and hair were done. She will always be remembered for her contagious laugh and the love she had for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will remain in the hearts of her grandchildren Martha (Dustyn) Dubuque, Donny Olson, and Charlie Olson; great grandchildren Paxton and Oaklynn Dubuque; siblings Danny, Sheilla, Debbie, Billy, Jim, Cathy, and Joan; daughter-in-law Mary Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Husband Marvin Olson; son David Olson; and siblings Bob, Kenny, and Richard.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Patricia will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI from 3-5 p.m. Burial will be at Willow River Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.