LaVerne Jones By Editor | May 3, 2022 | 0 LaVerne Jones A "Celebration of Life" for LaVerne Jones will be had Saturday, May 14th from 1-4 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Free Church at 90 East St. Boyceville, WI.