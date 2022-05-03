Glenwood City Ribbon Cutting

A RIBBON CUTTING ceremony was held as part of the City of Glenwood City’s Grand Opening celebration for its new municipal building this past Saturday, April 30. Participating in the ribbon cutting were from left to right: Brandee Swenby, deputy clerk-treasurer; Shari Rosenow, clerk-treasurer; John Larson, mayor, Rochel Karlson, Glenwood City Public Library director; and Sam McGrane, Glenwood City Police officer. The new $2.3 million facility, located on the site of the former community center, houses the Glenwood City Police Department, City Offices and council chambers, the Glenwood City Public Library, and the community/senior center. —photo by Shawn DeWitt