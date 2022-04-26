Elaine Florence (Holm) Bjork, 91, of Elk Mound, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Eau Claire, WI on January 22, 1931 to Ingman & Lilia (Woodford) Holm and grew up with five siblings on a farm near Albertville. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1949. She married Wallace (Wally) R. Bjork in October of 1950. Wally and Elaine had four children, Steven (Sandra) Bjork, Roland Bjork, Debra (Fred) Whiting and Kevin (Lori) Bjork. They had five grandchildren, George (Stephanie) Brady, Nicholas (Candice) Bjork, Weston (Meredith) Whiting, Spencer (Samantha) Whiting and Adam Deitrich Flagel. They also had seven great-grandchildren, Zoe Ann & Kyle Bear Brady, Caroline Rose, Cooper Harrison & Briggs Michael Whiting, Lilliana Faye Whiting, and Jesse Tyler Flagel.

After farming for a while with Wally the family moved to Brookfield, IL. Elaine was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for a trucking company. In 1975 they moved back to Wally’s family farm and tackled the daily ups and downs of owning a dairy farm. Elaine was an active member of Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. She loved to bake and cook and make lefse for family and friends. Elaine moved to Colfax Health and Rehab in 2019. She loved playing Smear and other games.

Elaine was preceded in death by her dear husband Wally, her parents, son Roland and grandson Adam Flagel. She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother Bill Holm. She is also survived by Margaret Whiting, the mother of George & Nicholas; sister-in-law, Beverly (Jim) Spagnoletti; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Avenue, Colfax, WI. Funeral Service will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Hwy M, Elk Mound WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Pastor Hal A. Schroetter will be officiating. Interment will be in the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Elk Creek Church Improvement fund or donor’s favorite charity.

Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.