Alice J. Omtvedt, 88, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born June 20, 1933 in Cornell to Ernest and Edna (Windsor) Mitchell. She married Ralph E. Omtvedt on April 17, 1954, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sand Creek. Alice worked at the Creamery for many years, but spent most of her life taking care of her family and working with Ralph on the farm. She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in WELCA. She was a 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed playing cards, baking, dancing and an occasional trip to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Wayne (Mary) Omtvedt of New Auburn, Scott (Sara Bowe) Omtvedt of Chippewa Falls and Rhon (Rebecca) Omtvedt of New Auburn; two daughters, Brenda Bodelson of Baldwin and Tami (Eric) Suvada of Colfax; brothers and sisters: Margaret “Mickey” Johnson of Chippewa Falls, and Kenneth (Wanda) Bowe of Eau Claire; five Godchildren, Randy Carlson, Terry Johnson, Karen Belick, Deborah Sanford and Penny Omtvedt; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Edna; her husband: Ralph; infant son: Eugene; sisters: Beverly Krause and Beulah Koehler; brothers: Wilmer, Stanley, Cliff Mitchell and Kenny Mitchell; long time farm worker and friend: Jim Cornelious.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek. There will be a visitation from 11:00 – 1:00 on Friday at the church. Interment will be in Our Savior’s Cemetery, Sand Creek. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.