Rueben George Dettmann, age 96, of Glenwood City, WI passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2022.

Rueben was born on February 27, 1926 in the Township of Forest, WI to George and Louise (Tesch) Dettmann. He attended school at Camp Fourteen. After his school years he worked on the family farm. Farming the land and caring for livestock was his lifelong passion. Rueben and his brother Raymond worked three farms – one of them a dairy operation. Rueben loved his International tractors and the three International combines they used to harvest grain for farmers across the countryside. Rueben will also be remembered for his gift of music. He purchased a guitar and amp through the Sears Roebuck catalog with his first earned dollars. His self-taught talents led him to playing guitar and accordion with the Badger Hotshots, the Badger Dutchmen, and Bill’s Concertina Polka Band. Their music was enjoyed throughout the community and beyond.

In 1956 he bought a new Chevy Bel Air and met his future wife Janet Graese. Rueben and Janet were married on August 16, 1957. Together they raised five children (Darrel, Susan, Wayne, Roxanne, and Dianne) and purchased the current family farm in 1966. They were blessed with memorable vacations to the west coast, Europe and Hawaii.

Throughout Rueben’s farming years and into his 90’s, he enjoyed being outdoors cutting wood to heat the family home. Each summer, he loved mowing his ever-expanding lawn with his yellow Cub Cadet tractor. Rueben always looked forward to his morning cup of coffee and clever conversation with great friends. He also visited Glenhaven every day to see his wife, whom he adored. He loved his children, was proud of his family and looked forward to getting together for special occasions. Rueben loved to watch the crops grow in the fields and enjoyed the peace and serenity of his farm. The farm was Rueben’s heaven on earth!

Rueben will remain in the hearts of his wife Janet of 64 years; brother Robert(George); son Darrel and wife Diane of Eagan, MN; daughter Susan Nordstrom (friend Jim) of Oakdale, MN; son Wayne and wife Mary of Columbia, MO; daughter Roxanne Link and husband Dave of Menomonie, WI; daughter Dianne Sinz and husband Todd of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren Elizabeth Dettmann, Jill (John) Heimerman, Eric Nordstrom, Sarah (Tim) Shore, Rachel (Paul) Justice, Nathan Soley, Nicole (Jacob Bukkila) Soley, Valerie Soley, Mitchell (Abbie) Sinz, Lauren (Scotty) L’Heureux, and Meghan Sinz; great-grandchildren Josiah Fiedler, Gabriel Shore, Evelyn Shore, Destiny Shore, Dodge Shore, Walker Shore, Hannah Justice, and Timothy Justice. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lenora and Ella (Ohman) and brothers Ervin and Raymond.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. A visitation is also scheduled one hour prior to the funeral services which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Living Word Chapel in Forest, WI, officiated by Libby and Sean Higgins. Interment will follow at the Glenwood City Cemetery, Glenwood City, WI.