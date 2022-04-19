Danita Beth Howe passed away on April 13, 2022 at the age of 58 after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

She was born on November 27, 1963 to parents Glen and Faylene (Keilholz) Howe in Kenosha, WI. Danita was baptized at Colfax Lutheran Church and confirmed at Shepherd of the Hill in Elk Mound. She graduated from Elk Mound High School, class of 1981 and pursued an Associate Degree in Marketing at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Survived by Mother, Faylene Howe, Sisters: Susan Howe, Denise Howe-Anderson, Brothers: Steven (Lori) Howe, Jerome, Jeffry, and Lenn Howe. Nieces: Nicole Price, Natasha (Ryan) Weymouth, Amanda (Scott) Sager, Lea (Megan) Howe, Destiny Curry, Deja (Michael) Brooks. Nephews: Joshua Price, Damion, Stefan Howe, Anthony (Jisell), Timothy (Melissa), Benjamin, Jacob, Dayn Howe. Great Nieces: Courtney, Olivia Price, Aleena, Zaylee Weymouth, Hannah, Abagail Howe, Averie Sager, Camilla Howe, Vivian Brooks. Great Nephews: Anthony, Israel LaChapelle, Dyllan, Ezekial Price, Cory Johnson, Perrin, Theodore, Gavin Howe, Vincent and Baby Brooks on the way. Great Great Nephew: Matteo Salinas. Also, survived by Aunt and Godmother, Mary Brenden, Uncle Delmar Chapman, many cousins, James Froggie Smith and many friends. Dani loved her “kitty’s” Veronica, Georgia, and Sassy. Preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and other relatives.

Danita never liked goodbyes, and always preferred to sneak away without anyone knowing. It only made sense for her to sneak away one last time, when she left us for heaven.

“In the end, nothing we do or say in this lifetime will matter as much as the way we have loved one another.”

A special thanks to Mayo Hospice who provided wonderful care and comfort at the Farm in Colfax, WI before her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the VFW Post 7232, 2900 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire from 2-6pm.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.