March 10-12, 2022

Cameron John Quinn passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic in Rochester due to complications of a twin pregnancy. While he fought hard, he was called home after 2 days. Cameron spent his two days being sung to, read books to, and snuggled in his family’s arms. Cameron is so loved and missed by all his family.

Cameron is survived by his parents Andrew and Samantha Quinn of Knapp, WI, his brothers and sisters, Rodney Quinn, Noah Hewitt, Danica Quinn, Sophia Quinn, Lindsey Quinn, Avery Quinn and his twin brother Andrew Rodney Quinn Jr., his grandparents Rod and Tina Quinn of Trego, WI, Joe and Lori Broker of Colfax WI, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of Life services will held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Knapp Town Hall, Knapp, WI.