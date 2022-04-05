Eva C. Churchill

Eva Catherine Churchill, age 91, of Downing, WI passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI.

She was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Elba, MN to John and Elsie Ellringer. Eva attended St. Charles School through tenth grade in St. Charles, MN. On April 9, 1947, she married Allyn Churchill. Together they farmed in Minnesota before purchasing a farm in Downing, WI in 1958. She was a hard-working woman, standing beside Allyn on the farm taking care of the animals and doing the yard work while he was in the fields.

Eva was a strong-willed independent woman who was always on the go. She enjoyed playing cards, usually Solitaire and always loved when people stopped by to see her. She also loved baking, cooking, sewing, fishing and teaching the grandkids how to fish. Seeing the grandkids always made her day. Eva was a one-of-a-kind woman who will be remembered forever.

Eva is survived by her son David Churchill; daughter Jean (Dean) Lehman; grandchildren, Sandra Ludtke, Katherine (Robert) Moe, Rebecca (Lance) Andrews, Terry (Cindy) Ludtke, Janet Ludtke, Matthew (Meggan) Ludtke, Victoria Ludtke, Mitchell Ludtke, and Wyatt Ludtke; great-grandchildren, Thomas (Kali) Ludtke, Kordell Moe, Ralph Williams IV, Rylie Andrews, Lexi (Chase) Lee, Dijon Ludtke, Braxton Ludtke, Ethan Ludtke, and Grant Ludtke; six great-great-grandchildren; and was especially close to Jolenee Gregory-Ludtke, Kinze Ludtke and Allynie Ludtke; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Allyn; two brothers, Leo Ellringer and Irvin Ellringer; a great-grandson Ryan Williams; and two four legged friends, Sadie and Poncho.

Pallbearers will be Tom Ludtke, Steve Helgeson, Halden Hahn, Bob Moe, Bob Utphall and Ken Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.