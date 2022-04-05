Carmen “Winnie” Van Someren

Adella LaVonne (Peck) HansoCarmen “Winnie” Van Someren age 87 of Baldwin, WI died April 2, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center.

Winnie was born on March 28, 1935 to Carmen and William Frye on their home farm in Pleasant Valley Townhip. Winnie attended Kay elementary, Martel, and Valley View schools. She graduated from Baldwin Woodville high school in 1953.

Winnie was united in marriage to the love of her life Joe on Oct 23, 1954. Their marriage was blessed with three children Debra, Danny, and Danny. They were married until Joe’s passing in 2007.

Joe and Winnie owned and operated North Side Cafe from 1955 to 1960. Winnie also worked for Torit (Donaldsons). Winnie attended nursing school at Miller Hospital is St Paul in 1969. She was so proud about being able to go to nursing school due to her husband Joe sending her to school. At the time there son Danny was only 1 year old. Winnie worked as an LPN at th Baldwin care center from 1970 to 1997 when she retired.

Winnie loved spending time wth her grand children and great grand children. Winnie enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She made 1000’s of towels and Doilies selling them at numerous craft shows through out the area. She made 1 towel every morning for the past 25 years. Winnie and Joe enjoyed spending their weekends at the lake for 35 years. Winnie and Joe enjoyed traveling, some of their destinations were Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Las Vegas, Reno, Arizona, California, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Washington. They also enjoyed taking a number of cruises.

For the past 3 years Winnie resided at Cedar Crest apartments where she enjoyed the company of her neighbors. She enjoyed having coffee, dinners, and playing cards with the girls.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; infant son Danny, and numerous in laws.

Winnie will remain in the hearts of her children; daughter Debbie (Dean) Berends, son Dan (Cindy) Van Someren, grandchildren; Chastity (Tim) Shay, Ryan Berends, Matthew Berends, Anthony Van Someren and Sadie, Austin Van Someren, great grandchildren; Peyton Schauer, Parker Schauer, Jace Shay, Kendrah Shay, Makinley Berends, Brody Berends, Lawson Van Someren, baby Van Someren. Siblings; Edie (Roger) Van Dien, Alta Van Someren, Roger (Cindy) Frye, inlaws; Ronald and Shirley Stone, Eugene and Mary Bonnes, and Lois Van Someren.

A funeral service for Winnie will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday April 8, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd N, Baldwin. There will be visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin Care Center, or Adoray hospice.