Vehicle Fire near Elk Mound

At 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 24th, 2022 the Dunn County Communications Center received a call about multiple vehicles on fire at the Park-and-Ride lot on US 12 at I-94.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elk Mound Fire Department, Menomonie Fire Department and Colfax Ambulance responded to the scene. Upon arrival, there were three vehicles on fire. The fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to additional vehicles and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries from the fire. There was a vehicle seen leaving the Park-and-Ride after the fire started. That vehicle was located and two individuals were taken into custody on unrelated charges in St. Croix County. The cause of the fire was suspicious in nature and remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Fire Marshalls Office.