Robert Joseph Aebley

Robert Joseph Aebly of Evansville, Wisconsin passed away at home on March 24, 2022. “Bob” was 84 years old.

Bob was born to Joseph and Antionette (Meulemans) Aebly at the family farm in Glenwood City, Wisconsin on December 4, 1937.

Bob graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1955. Bob went on to graduate from UW-River Falls with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Germany. Bob married Mary Jane Dunphy on August 20, 1966 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Albany, Wisconsin.

While living in the Albany/Evansville area Bob worked at the Albany Co-op, Midland Fertilizer and Varco Pruden where he retired. Bob worked as a manager and credit manager. Bob had a strong work ethic and was a dedicated employee. He loved helping people out. Bob’s catholic faith was first in his life followed by his family. Bob loved watching the Green Bay Packers and Gunsmoke.

Bob is survived by his wife Mary Jane of whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage last summer. He is further survived by his two sons, TIm(Kathy) and Kenneth. He leaves behind two grandchildren: Taylor and Lilly Aebly; sister and brother-in-laws include; Judy Aebly, Joseph Walsh, Dan and Mary Jo Dunphy. Bob leaves behind nephews; Scott, Mike, and Brian Aebly; Mike and JD Dunphy; and Mike, Dennis and Jimmy Baxter. Nieces that will miss Bob include: Shirley Johnson, Heidi Voirol, Megan Struhar, Kristin Ludwig, Ann Stewart, Mary Clare Curry, Erin Hartwig, and Ann Lynch.

Bob was predeceased by his sisters: Carol Combs, Donna Baxter, Marian Walsh, Dorothy Aebly; brother: Ronald; brother-in-laws, Edward Baxter, Bill Combs and nephew, Eddie Baxter. Bob’s parents predeceased him along with his father and mother-in-law: Richard and Mary Ellen Dunphy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2 with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held with Military Honors at Calvary-Croak Cemetery on Hwy 59. Ward-Hurtley Funeral home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com