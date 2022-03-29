Off the Publisher’s Desk 3-30-22

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

We need faith more than ever!

With the way the world is now in turmoil and things look very bleak, maybe it is a good time to think about our faith in God.

I was reading a piece published in the Capitol Guardian and written by a Pastor Greg Young about the faith that our founding fathers had, and I would like to reprint part of that piece.

“Our founding fathers understood the role that government was to play to secure the rights of the people. Having broken free from an oppressive authoritarian ruler they wrote out a Constitution, based on a Declaration Of Independence that had outlined what they did not want in a government. They established this United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights to secure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for themselves and their posterity. They also understood that a right granted by men or a group of men could be taken by those same men, but a right granted by God, that was liberally a part of who we are could never be taken away and was worth dying for.”

“During their deliberation to produce this Constitution, they had reached an impasse. They were tired and they were near surrender on the issue when Benjamin Franklin rose and gave his famous admonition.”

“Mr. President,

The small progress we have made after four or five weeks in close attendance and in continual reasoning’s with each other, with different sentiments in almost every question, is melancholy proof of the imperfection of the Human Understanding. We have gone back to ancient history for models of Government, and examined the different forms of those Republics which having been formed with the seeds of their own dissolution now no longer exist. And we have viewed Modern States all round Europe, but find none of their Constitutions suitable to our circumstances.”

“In this situation of this Assembly, groping as it were in the dark to find political truth, and scarce able to distinguish it when presented to us, how has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly applying to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings? In the beginning of the Contest with Great Britain when we were sensible of danger we had daily prayer in this room for the divine protection. Our prayers, Sir, were heard, and they were graciously answered. All of us who were engaged in the struggle must have observed instances of a superintending providence in our favor.

“To that kind providence we owe this happy opportunity of consulting in peace on the means of establishing our future national felicity. And have we now forgotten that powerful friend? Or do we imagine that we no longer need his assistance? I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth: that God Governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?”

“I therefore beg leave to move that henceforth the atmosphere had been imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessing on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the Clergy of that City be requested to officiate in that Service.”

Pastor Young concluded with the following.

“Thus upon meeting several days later the atmosphere had been changed and the formation of the documents upon which this nation stands were formed. I would suggest that the pillars of conservation in American politics were laid in this speech.”

Thanks for reading! Carlton