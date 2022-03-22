Theodore “Ted” R. Bissell, age 88, of Boyceville, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with his family by his side.

Ted was born August 22, 1933, on Madeline Island, the first son of Theodore and Clara (Gotchie) Bissell. He attended the Island School through 8th grade, then went to Ashland High School. Ted attended Northland College before serving in the U.S. Army for two years, returning to attend Ashland County Normal School for two years. Ted taught at Washburn Elementary School for a year before returning to Northland to complete his bachelor’s degree. He then went to teach and become principal in Kansas for ten years. During this time he also earned his Masters Degree from Pittsburgh State College.

In 1955, Ted married Mary Willis and three children were born, Lynette Patrice, Theodore Randall “Randy”, and Mark Steven. His family was very important to him, and when they married and had children, his grandchildren were the shinning stars of his life. Missing Wisconsin and wanting his children to experience all the differences in seasons “Up North”, the family returned to Boyceville where he was Principal until retiring in 1991.

During retirement, he served his community of Boyceville, as a Board member and then Mayor. While he and Mary were spending winters in Florida, he served on the board at Port of the Islands and was active with the Shriners for 20 years- with the Masonic Lodge #0230 of Clear Lake, WI, Araba Shrine Center of Fort Myers, FL and the Scottish Rite.

Ted is survived by his wife, Mary, a daughter, Lynette (Brad) Anderson, a son, Randy; grandchildren, Gretchen (Mark) Spindler, Heidi (John) Savotdy, Jacob (Nicole), Jason & Jonathan Davis, Rachel (Kenny) Kearney, Stephanie, Ashley & Jennifer (Jake) Bissell-Linsk; great grandchildren, Brett, Lucas, Addison & Ethan Spindler; Grace, Carter & Avery Savotdy, Josephine, Cameron, Mya & Tanner Davis, Owen & Evan Kearney; a sister, Betty Nelson; several nieces & nephews.

He his preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark, a daughter-in-law, Coreen Bissell, a brother Gerry; “in-laws”, Joseph & Mary Willis, Margie (Willis) Dashner, Edwin Dashner, John & Joseph Willis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Menomonie with Rev. Jacalyn Broughton officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, Madeline Island, LaPoint, WI.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

