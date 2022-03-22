Randy L. Minor, age 63, of Wheeler, WI died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at home with hospice surrounded by family.

Randy was born March 10, 1959 in Menomonie, WI to Glen and Violet (Bundy) Minor. He was raised in the Wheeler area along with his 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He graduated from Boyceville High School and later worked as a truck driver where he was known by his cb handle as “Rooster”. Which he decorated his home with rooster décor in every room.

He enjoyed fishing and camping with his beloved dog Betty Lou, he has traveled in all 48 states on his motorcycle including several trips to Sturgis on the bike with friends.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vilas and Jerry and nephews Kevin Stephens and Steven Peck.

Randy is survived by sisters, Judy Stephens and Hazel (Gary) Peck all of Chippewa Falls, WI.

Nephews and nieces, Michael (Amy) Peck of Eau Claire, WI. Debbie (Lorne) Patzoldt, Tyler and Nicole Patzoldt of Chippewa Falls, WI. Dawn (Brian) Williams Adalynn and Karsen Williams all of Missouri. Sister in law Maxine Minor of Missouri. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Pastor Shannon Mattison officiating. Burial was in the Hay River Cemetery Twp. Hay River, Dunn Co., WI. Friends were able to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.