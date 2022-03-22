Adella L. Hanson

Adella LaVonne (Peck) Hanson, age 87, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born May 13, 1934, in the township of Stanton Wisconsin to LaVerne and Celia (McClelland) Peck. She attended the Peck School House and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1952. Shortly after she attended classes to become a teacher. Adella’s first teaching position was at Pine Grove, a one room schoolhouse. She taught for 35 years in Boyceville before retiring in 1989.

In 1954, she married Gilbert Hanson and together they had five children: Irene, Linda, Pamela, Keith, and Robert. They lived on the family homestead where they farmed for many years before moving to Menomonie in 2008. They had a thrift shop, and enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and attending flea markets to purchase items for their shop. They also enjoyed music and dancing.

She is survived by daughter Linda (Rick) Kerr; sons Keith (Marsa) Hanson, Robert (Terri) Hanson; grandchildren Alicia (Michael) Johnson, Aron (Bobbie) Dunn, Shea (John) Chambers Dunn, Tyrel (Jordan) Hanson, Jorel (Courtney Yust) Kerr, Nichole Hanson, Cody Hanson, Ashley and Kelsey Neby; great grandchildren Jeremiah, Thomas, Autumn, and Penelope Johnson, Kira and Kaci Dunn, Logan and Landon Hanson, Stella Martinez, Ryan Yust-Kerr, Hadley and Skylar Finley, Maria Krumenauer, and Devlyn Gil; brothers Gary (Hazel) Peck and Neil (Karen) Peck; sister and brother-in-law Laila and Dick Davis. As well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents LaVerne and Celia Peck; sister Lulabelle Livingood; husband Gilbert Hanson; daughters Irene Dunn and Pamela Hanson.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, Wisconsin, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There was a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Hay River Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is handling arrangements.

