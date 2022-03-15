Steven Allyn Abraham, age 72, Retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer 4, unexpectedly stood his last watch on February 27, 2022.

Steve was born February 4, 1950 in Winona, MN. After graduating from Winona Senior High School in 1968, he attended and graduated from Winona Technical Institute and then joined the Navy in 1971 and retired after 31 years of service. Steve worked at Rochester Public Utilities for many years after which he moved to Elk Mound, WI where he married and served his community as the Elk Mound Village President, 2nd Medical Training Brigade Command Family Readiness Volunteer and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church until his death.

Steve enjoyed reading, scuba diving, windsurfing, kayaking, sailing, fishing, shooting, collecting and traveling. He fervently served God, country, family, church and community and loved to learn new things through conversation and research.

Steve is survived by his wife of 17 years Major Cynthia Mather Abraham, DVM of Elk Mound; mother Ruth (Schreiber) Abraham of Winona; brother Ronald (Roxy) Abraham of Winona; sister Eileen (Carl) Maki of MN City; son Craig (Christy) Abraham of Mesa, AZ; daughter Jennifer (Gabriel) Atencio of Parker, CO; daughter Julie (John) Duff of Cave Creek, AZ; step-son Ethan Fagen of Menomonie, WI; fourgrandchildren Paige and Ashley Abraham, Ian and Andrew Atencio; and nieces Ramie Abraham and Grace Maki.

He is preceded in death by his father, Allyn Abraham.

Visitation was held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Monday, March 14, 4 – 8 p.m.

Services were held at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire, WI, Tuesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. Lunch and burial followed. Visitation was one hour prior to service. Burial took place at 2:00 p.m. in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI 54801).

All are welcome to attend all events.

Memorials can be made to Gospel for Asia and Food for the Poor.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.