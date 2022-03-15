Joan F. Butson, 90, of Colfax, WI, and formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, WI, with her family at her side.

She was born February 2, 1932, in the family home in Kelly Lake, MN, the daughter of Clarence and Anne (Ribich) Kemp. Joan attended school in Kelly Lake and graduated from Hibbing High School. She married Thomas Butson on February 11, 1957, in Duluth, MN. The couple lived in Grand Rapids, MN. Tom preceded her in death in 1990. In 2015 Joan moved to Wisconsin to be close to her children.

Joan worked at Grand Rapids Hospital as a nursing assistant. For the greater part of her life she was a homemaker. She loved to travel with her family enjoying numerous Caribbean cruises. Joan also traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, and all over the U.S.A. Joan loved animals especially her two yellow labs, “Red” and “Blue”. She will be remembered for her amazing baking and canning and for being a very genuine kind and caring person.

Joan is survived by her two children, Lynn Schneider of Menomonie, WI, and John (Mary Beth) Butson of Menomonie; four grandchildren, Thomas (Jenn Harris) Sampson of Menomonie, Jack (Tatiana Zhuravleva) Sampson of Las Cruses, NM, and Megan Lvonchek-Butson of Menomonie, and Ahren (Kristine) Michelbook of Eau Claire; two sisters, Barb Quitberg, and Kathleen Dolinich, both of Kelly Lake, MN; one brother, Thomas (Peg) Kemp of Hibbing, MN; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four infant children; her brothers-in-law, Lloyd Quitberg and Stephen Dolinich; and her son-in-law, Dale Schneider.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at Dougherty Funeral Home. A reception followed the service at Boom Town in Hibbing. Burial will be in the spring at the family plot in Hibbing, MN.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer, WI, is serving the family.