James Phillip Flaten, age 63 of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. James was born on December 16, 1958 in Washburn, WI to Rev. Irwin and Edith Flaten.

When Jim was a little boy, the family moved to Colfax where he graduated high school from and then he went on to technical school. Jim worked in the Twin Cities area for a few years and then moved back to the Eau Claire area and worked at Perkins. He also worked as a security guard at Menards and later worked for Menards until he retired in 2014.

Family was very important to him. Jim enjoyed his dogs Harvey and Duke, watching movies, the Packers, wrestling, fishing and spending time at Lake Superior.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 34 years Barbara; son Carl of Elk Mound; daughter Kayla (Rodney) Shafer of Altoona; grandchildren: Skyler, Mason and Emily; brothers: Paul (Connie) of Benson, MN, Daniel (Yvette) of Eau Claire, Timothy (Sara) of Richland, WA and Mark (Lisa Novotny) of Golden Valley, MN; mother-in-law Lorna Koltermann of Trempealeau; sisters and brothers-in-laws: Bonnie (Marvin) Schlesser of Galesville, Diane (Greg) Redsten of Galesville, Debbie (Mark) Vangl of Sussex, Ronald (Kim) Peplinski of Oak Creek, David Peplinski of Trempealeau, Kenny (Rhonda) Peplinski of Houston, MN and Lori (Shannon) Fuselier of Sparta. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Irwin and Edith; father-in-law David Peplinski and his step-father-in-law Cliff Koltermann and other family members.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation was held 1 hour prior.

The family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.