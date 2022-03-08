Sandra E. Busche

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN for Sandra “Sandy” E. Busche who passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Nowthen, MN at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandra Evon was born at home on July 8, 1939 to Riley and Gladys (Flatland) Weaver in Colfax, WI. She grew up in the country and after graduating high school she moved to Minneapolis, MN. She married Dick Busche on October 10, 1964. They raised their family in rural Elk River, MN. After Dick’s passing, she moved to Sartell, MN to be near her family. Sandy enjoyed sewing, reading, puzzles and crossword puzzles. She liked to watch Western movies and was always gracious, loving and kind. Sandy was smart, patient and found the most joy in life when she was around those she loved.

Her family had a special place in her heart, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandy taught them to love first and to treat others the way they would want to be treated. She relied on her faith from an early age and knew she could always lean on God. As a mother, she always knew just the right amount of comfort to give and her children knew that there was nothing that had to be done to be deserving of her love. In her final days, she truly felt blessed and blessed her family with an exceptional quality of life that could never be quantified.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Stacy (Jeff) Fuglesten of Watkins, MN, Shelly (Leon) Stockinger of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Brent (Laurie) Busche of Watkins, MN; grandchildren, Ashley, Tia, Nathan, Riley, Devon, Olivia, Kennedy, Daron, Brianna and Chloe; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Grayson, Kolton, Dayton, Avery, Leon, Greta, and Emersyn; sisters, Sonia Johnson of Chippewa Falls, WI and Sarona Zimmerman of Fair Oaks, CA; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Weaver of North Carolina.

