Remington Arlene Shackleton, age 5 months, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Remington was born September 18, 2021 to Austin Shackleton and Courtney Bowe.

She is survived by her Parents, Austin and Courtney; sister, Kynslie Shackleton of Strum; grandparents, Scott Shackleton and Courtney Smith of Eau Claire, Lenny and Heidi Bowe of Chippewa Falls; aunts and uncles, Kenzie Shackleton of Altoona, Christopher Rupnick of Eleva, Kayla Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Allison and Terry (cousins, Breyson and Mina) Aasen of Elk Mound, Kyle (Brooke DeGidio) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; great grandparents, Steve Shackleton of Bruce, Rosemary Chase of Eau Claire, Ric Calkins of Chicago, IL, Susanne Roeske of Eau Claire, Richard Bowe of Bloomer, Anne Schindler of Colfax; great great grandmothers, Adeline Roeske of Chippewa Falls and Eunice Gordon of Altoona and many other extended family members.

She is preceded by her great grandmother, Anna Marie Bowe and great grandfather, Ralph Schindler and many great great grandparents and relatives.

Remi had the most infectious smiles and the happiest personality. She was so curious about people and what they were up to that the only time you would find her to be upset was when she couldn’t see what others were up to. She loved her Scooby Doo and all animals, especially her kitty cat Lucy.

She lit up our lives so much, we know she will continue to spread her light in rainbows, the sun, the moon and stars.

A memorial service for Remington was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation was held at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer from 4-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com