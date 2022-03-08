Linda C. Sundby, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, surrounded by family.

She was born November 27, 1945, in Eau Claire, WI to Henry and Onie (Arneson) Monson. She was raised in the Eleva-Strum area and graduated from Eleva-Strum High School.

On October 11, 1969, Linda married Dale Sundby at Bethany Lutheran Church in Colfax, WI.

Linda and Dale took over the Sundby family farm where they farmed until selling in 1988. They were proud recipients of the Century Farm award. In addition to being a homemaker and farm wife, Linda later worked as a secretary for CESA and then as a switchboard operator at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Linda enjoyed baking and cooking and spending time with family, especially her grandsons. She also enjoyed the time spent with her mission friends at Bethany Lutheran.

Linda is survived by her husband Dale; daughter Lisa Ruesch and son Steve (Olivia) Sundby; grandsons, Jason Thurber, Traver Ruesch, and Cooper Sundby; a sister Ann Monson (Marie Hanson); also, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Onie Monson and a sister Joyce (Alton) Hageness.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. They also appreciate all the prayers and concern for them during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor James Cameron officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI.

