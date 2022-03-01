| logout
Boyceville Airport Booster Club Hosts Aviation Class
The Boyceville Airport Booster Club (BABC) hosted the students and faculty of the Cameron High School Aviation Class. The students were treated to a day of mentorship and hands-on aviation education. The BABC is celebrating it’s 50th year and is a nonprofit organization with a focus on youth aviation education. The BABC has had a five-year relationship with the Cameron class and instructor Jay Cornell. The aspiring aviators learned of different career choices along with the pathways to get there. The day included hands-on activities with airframe and powerplant mechanics as well as the chance to talk with commercial and military pilots. —photo by Jay Cornell