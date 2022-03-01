Boyceville Airport Booster Club Hosts Aviation Class

The Boyceville Airport Booster Club (BABC) hosted the students and faculty of the Cameron High School Aviation Class. The students were treated to a day of mentorship and hands-on aviation education. The BABC is celebrating it’s 50th year and is a nonprofit organization with a focus on youth aviation education. The BABC has had a five-year relationship with the Cameron class and instructor Jay Cornell. The aspiring aviators learned of different career choices along with the pathways to get there. The day included hands-on activities with airframe and powerplant mechanics as well as the chance to talk with commercial and military pilots. —photo by Jay Cornell