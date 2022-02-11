Fire Destroys Truck By Editor | February 11, 2022 | 0 FIRE DESTROYED this Dodge pick-up truck owned by Cody Peterson Saturday morning February 5th, while it was parked in the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. —photo by Shawn DeWitt Posted in Area Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GC wrestlers win at Northern Badger tournament January 4, 2022 | No Comments » Town of St. Joseph accident ends in fatality December 21, 2021 | No Comments » Christmas around Boyceville and Glenwood City – 2021 December 21, 2021 | No Comments » Jack’s Place robbed December 21, 2021 | No Comments » Christmas around Colfax – 2021 December 21, 2021 | No Comments »