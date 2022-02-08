Robert Allen Walton of Ladysmith entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday January 16th 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Robert was born in Downing WI on September 11th 1939 to Lyle and Mable (Slindee) Walton.

Robert graduated from Boyceville High School WI in 1957 and later graduated from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in 1973 with a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Bible. Robert worked at different Business Industries in the River Falls area from spray painting furniture to working with auto part molds and big machinery. He moved from River Falls WI to Ladysmith WI April 2017 to live closer to his family because he was developing dementia. He moved in with his daughter September of 2019 and was currently residing there. .Robert enjoyed living in River Falls and being with his friends there. He liked the opportunities a big town offered, especially the restaurants and shops!! He had a “Farmer Friend” that he would spend time with on the farm and go to car shows with yearly if possible. He also had his church family and friends that he enjoyed being with. He missed River Falls but was so thankful to be living with his family. He was always expressing his thankfulness for the care and love he was receiving.

Robert never married but did have a daughter that was adopted to a Christian family as a baby. They were able to unite in 1988 and from there, made a story of life and adventures for 33 years. Robert loved spending time with his family!! He went to many school programs, church programs, base-ball and football games, basketball games and other family events. Robert had a big heart and he always wanted to make sure everyone in his family was taken care of and that every child had the opportunities in life to do what they could to enjoy new activities as they grew up.

He enjoyed going to church, reading joke books, newspapers, old car and tractor books, going for walks and care rides, watching the clouds in the sky, going out to eat and having family gatherings. But what he did most was say “Thank You”. Robert was a very thankful person and was thankful every day! And he would tell you that every day! He loved the Lord Jesus and his life showed it. A couple things he didn’t like were: broccoli, snow and cold and taking a nap – He didn’t want to waste life by sleeping!! And life he did enjoy!! You will be truly missed. Until we meet again in Heaven.

He is survived by his daughter Helen Kay Van Patter of Ladysmith, grandchildren Jon Van Patter of Glen Flora and Crystal (Jeff) Keepers of Sheldon. Five great-grandchildren Penelope, Hunter, Evalynn, Joachim and Lila. One brother in law and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Mable (Slindee) Walton, brother, Leslie Walton and sisters, Lela Walton, Betty Ann Walton and Janis Meyer.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 12th at the Sheldon One Hope church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service starts. Pastor Dave Smith will be officiating.