Off the Editor’s Desk 2-9-2022

Who’s protecting the cops?

I can quickly answer that question with; it appears to me that no one is. Cops apparently have no protection from the politicians that run this country and are pushed against the wall with targets on their backs.

According to a news report last week, there have been thirty officers shot in the line of duty so far this year in the United States. That’s almost one every day.

I can’t stand up and support the officers involved in the George Floyd case in Minneapolis. My dad always said that there is at last one rotten apple in a barrel. Last week there was another shooting by a Minneapolis officer and I am waiting to see if he gets into trouble for protecting himself and his partner, and does he get the backing of city officials. The video that I watched on TV does not make the police officers look good.

We need to support our police departments and our officers. I know if I questioned a number of citizens, I would find that there may be a couple of them that had a bad experience with an officer at one time. No body is perfect and that is why we have judges to settle things down in an orderly fashion.

A couple of letters came across my desk recently about a couple of officers getting in trouble for doing their jobs. The one that I would like to tell you about is from Jason Johnson, President, of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. He is seeking funds to aid in the legal defense of a Kansas City cop by the name of Eric DeValkenaere. Here is what Johnson had to say about the case.

“Detective Eric DeVankenaere and his partner got a call from dispatch, about a high speed chase. The driver was chasing his ex-girlfriend and two children in a stolen pick-up, dangerously weaving across lanes and running through stoplights. Eventually they caught up with the suspect as he tried to back the stolen car into a garage.

“As the two detectives approached the suspect, they repeatedly shouted. Get out of the car and put your hands up.

“As Eric’s partner approached the driver’s side, the suspect raised a handgun and pointed it directly at the detective.

“Fearing for his partner’s life, Eric had a split-second to react.

“He fired four rounds in the direction of the suspect which stopped the threat.

“And, as the truck rolled backward into the garage, the suspect’s 45 caliber, also stolen, fell out of his hand.

“Seven months later, the local prosecutor, who has a knack for taking the sides of criminals over cops, charged Eric with Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action. Felony charges that carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

“Then, just a few weeks ago, the local Missouri judge decided to convict Eric.”

Johnson sent me this letter in hopes of getting donations to help with Eric’s defense.

This is one of several letters that I have received over a period of time about the prosecution of law enforcement officers. Most tell the story of injustice and the need for money to fight the legal battle that they face.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton