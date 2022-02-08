On January 24, 2022 the Lord called home Mary Anne Myers at the age of 79. She was born in Watertown, WI on Sept. 2, 1942 to Marvin and Henriette (Thoma) Mueller and was soon made a child of God through Holy Baptism. She was confirmed in 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson WI. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, WI in 1960.

Mary Anne was united in marriage with the love of her life, Lyle J. Myers, on April 26, 1964. They were blessed with 4 children: Michael (Carol) Myers, Michelle Myers, Laura (Bryan) Harnisch, and Joel Myers. They were greatly blessed with 13 grandchildren: Jordan (Alicia) Myers, Brittany (Tim) Yoder, Rachel (Ryan) Murphy, Brandon (Caitlin) Harnisch, Amber (Nick) Samens, Krystal (Noah) Cline, Danielle Harnisch, Courtney (Justin) Brunner, Jonathan (fiancee Rachel) Harnisch, Emma (Jonah) Cline, Faith Harnisch, Alex Myers, and Emily Myers. They were also greatly blessed with 10 great grandchildren: Reese, Hezekiah, and Raleigh Harnisch, Josie and Madeline Samens, Finley, Oaklynn, and Charlotte Yoder, Olivia Myers, Hudson Cline and baby Murphy in May.

She graduated from Milwaukee Cosmetology School and at one time owned her own salon in Jefferson prior to moving to northwestern Wisconsin. She worked many other jobs – at a florist shop, a Christmas tree farm, a vegetable stand, and a commercial sewing company before full time bookkeeper for her husband’s plumbing business.

She received great enjoyment from doing a wide variety of crafts. As of late, the top ones were quilting, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She loved gifting her handicrafts to others.

She had many family members and friends that came to her for council and advice. She was the “go to” gal for so many and always wanted to help others. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband Lyle, their 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, her brothers Dale (Carmen) Mueller, Lynn (Debbie) Mueller, Lyle (Lynette) Mueller, Wayne Mueller, and her sister Ellen (Keith) Meske, sisters-in-laws Carol (Marvin) Cormican, Gwynn (Dan) Novak, Jean Graham and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Mueller, her sisters-in-law Sharon Liu, Joan Myers, her brothers-in-law Simeni Liu, Mike Graham, and her nephew Daniel Mueller.