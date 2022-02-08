Martin G. Tandberg, age 88, formally of Sand Creek, left his earthly home on February 7, 2022 at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery. He was born on November 4, 1933 in Polk County, Wisconsin to Gust and Martha (Christensen) Tandberg. He married Wanda Eastland on March 27, 1954 in Polk County. Martin worked as a farmer for most of his life and was an active member of New Hope in Sand Creek where he served as president of the men’s group for many years. Later in life he became a member of Trinity Lutheran in Amery. Martin was long time member of the Hungry Hollow Gas Engine Club. He served as the town supervisor and on the CO-OP board in Sand Creek. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking and tending to his massive garden.

He is survived by his son: Brian (Ann) Tandberg of New Auburn WI; daughter: Cynthia (Al) Shaughnessy of Hovland, MN, Anne Holecek of Robbinsdale MN; sisters: Carol Hisdahl of Minnesota and Corrine Haglund of California; 6 grandchildren: Greg Tandberg, Adrienne Marino, Sarah French, Laura Shaughnessy, Francesca Huelsman, Cedric Holecek and 7 great-grandchildren; special friend Marilyn Johnson of Amery; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Gust and Martha; wife: Wanda, son: Dean Tandberg; brother: Howard Tandberg

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek with a visitation from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the church. Spring interment will be in the Zion Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com