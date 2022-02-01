Michael A. Hovland, age 73, passed away on January 5, 2022, at his home in Suitland, Maryland. Mike was born on May 30, 1948, in Colfax, Wisconsin, the son of LaVerne and Muriel (Zingshiem) Hovland.

Mike attended school in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS St. Paul off the coast of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 1970. Following his military service, Mike enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He graduated from UW-EC with a bachelors degree in History. He worked briefly in the quad cities area in Illinois before accepting a position with the U.S. Census Bureau in Washington, D.C., where he worked until his retirement. Mike was an avid reader. Over the years he amassed a large personal library containing mostly history and non-fiction books. He especially had an interest in British naval history.

Mike is survived by his sister Susan Swisher Hovland of Avon, Indiana, and brothers Richard (Janet) Hovland of Colfax, and Thomas (Christie) Hovland of Bedford, Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Laverne, James, Robert, and Charles, sisters Barbara Holmes and Marjorie Hagberg, and nieces Lisa Hallum and Cathy Johnson.

A private graveside burial will be held at a later date. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.