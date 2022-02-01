Curtis D. Peterson

Curt D. Peterson, age 63, of Cameron, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He was born on June 18, 1958 in Rice Lake, WI to Walter Peterson and Joan (Clemetson). He grew up in the Colfax area and graduated from Colfax High School in 1976.

After high school Curt joined the Army and started his military career in Colorado Springs, CO. During his 11 years in the service, he moved to Germany twice and spent time as a mechanic and tank commander. His family was by his side and was able to vacation in Spain and Austria.

Curt was known to be the life of the party. He enjoyed motorcycling, four-wheeling, camping, drinks with friends, and telling many stories.

Curt is survived by his daughters Heather (Dana) Stoeklen and Tracy (Shawn) Turner; his life partner Cindy Cross; his mother Joan Peterson; and mother of his daughters Ginger Kettner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather’s daughter Jillian Stoeklen, and Tracy’s children Isaiah, Paige, Shyanne, and Reese Turner; stepchildren, Scooter Dyer, Stacy Kulas, Scott Pederstuen, and Justin Nielson; brother Alan (Mary) Peterson; sisters, Kay Peterson, Becky (Craig) Loofboro, Marilyn Peterson, as well as many other family members and more friends than anyone could hope to have.

He is preceded in death by his father Walter Peterson, sister Julie Peterson, brother Gregory Peterson, his grandparents and stepson Kristen “George” Nielson.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at White Birch in Bloomer, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie assisted the family.

Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com