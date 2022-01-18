Off the Editor’s Desk – 1-19-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Who is Ray Epps?

Last Tuesday, January 11th was the day when top United States Law Enforcement officials appeared at the U.S. Capitol to testify about what happened on January 6, 2021. They faced questions from Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) that federal law enforcement agencies took part in the Capitol breach on January 6th.

A theory circulating has it that this Ray Epps may have been an FBI informant.

But, an Associated Press story, reported that Ray Epps, an Arizona man, who was filmed encouraging others to enter the U.S. Capitol, said that he had never been an FBI informant. Epps, testified that he “wasn’t employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th.”

Under questioning by Senator Cotton, Matthew Olsen, Assistant Attorney General of Justice (DOJ) testified that he “was not aware” if there were any plain clothes FBI or Justice Department officers among the crowd on January 6th.

According to a piece penned by Richard Manning, who is the President of Americans for Limited Government: “The only other witness at the hearing was the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director of its National Security Branch Jill Sanborn. Sanborn fared only slightly better than her DOJ colleague as she dodged questions about the involvement of FBI informants and personnel at the Capitol on January 6th.

“Hiding behind the ole’ can’t comment on specifics of the investigation’” Manning continued, “Sanborn was trapped by Senator Cruz into admitting that she was at least aware of Ray Epps unlike the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Senator Cruz questioned Sanborn by asking, “Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent criminal conduct on January 6th?”

“Did she answer no and put herself at risk of perjuring herself before the Senate? No she didn’t, instead Sanborn went with the much more difficult to prove, Not to my knowledge, senator.”

Manning’s piece concludes with, “We know that Biden administration officials refused to deny that the feds or their agents were part of the breaching of the Capitol. Through their refusal to deny and defend under oath the actions of the FBI on that fateful day, both Olsen and Sanborn effectively confirmed what many Americans have suspected for the past year, that the events of January 6th were very likely at least partially driven by people who were acting on behalf of the FBI. This is the same federal government law enforcement agency which spent much of the previous four years promoting the Russia collusion lie in an attempt to take down President Donald Trump and got away with it,”

Stories like this not only cast doubt on anything that comes out of our federal government, but the trust we have in each other to see that things get done with compassion to everyone.

“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” Ronald Reagan

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton