MONTY JOESPH CASSELLIUS

Monty Joseph Cassellius, age 49, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully January 6, 2022 at the Park View Home in Woodville. Monty was born on November 13, 1972 in Rockford, IL to David and Vicki Cassellius. He was valedictorian of his graduating class at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville, WI. Monty continued his education by earning a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Illinois State University in Normal, IL, before moving to Richmond, VA and taking a customer service job with Capital One. He went on to earn a Master’s degree in 2008 from the University of Louisville in Special Education/Assistive Technology. A few months after earning his Master’s degree, Monty began experiencing cardiac issues causing his health to decline until his tired body wore out.

Monty was a very social individual and never let his blindness get him down. He truly loved large family gatherings, and spending time on the farm. A vacation that Monty mentioned often is the month long trip thru Canada to Alaska and back in a motorhome with his family. Monty fondly recalled memories from being snowed in while visiting family a few years ago after 36 inches of snow fell and shutdown everything. While the necessary supplies dwindled, he enjoyed shaking dice and trying to raise everyone’s spirits until they were plowed out. Sharing jokes, stories and food around the campfire at the lake was also something he looked forward to. Monty was a huge sports fan and enjoyed following all the sports, and was still attempting to understand the game of LaCrosse, as his nephews play the sport. He could recall stats and records with ease and loved discussing sports with his nephews and brother in Maine. He was a dedicated Christian and dearly loved going to church and getting to know his church family locally and from the churches he attended while living throughout the United States.

Monty will remain in the hearts of his mother, Vicki Willert Debler; father, David Cassellius; brother, Kelsey (Diane) Cassellius; half-sister, Carey (Chris) Sang; step-sibling, Tad (Katy) Debler; nieces and nephews, Samuel, Benjamin, William, and Chase Cassellius; Hannah and Ainsley Sang; Elliott and Jacob Debler and Lauren Adamo; and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and special friends too numerous to mention. He is preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Debler; step-mother, Joan Cassellius; step-brother, Jarrard Law; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Vergal Willert; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Loretta Cassellius, and step-grandparents, Jake and Thelma Getz.

A memorial service to celebrate Monty’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Church in Eau Claire, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Monty’s memorial service will be livestreamed through the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Memorials preferred to the family or Chippewa Valley Church, 1805 Goff Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Cards for the family may be mailed to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded.

Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com