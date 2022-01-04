Gary L. Hokenson, age 78, of rural Boyceville, WI died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home. He was born March 2, 1943 to Alfred & Anna (Lee) Hokenson at Prairie Farm where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1961. Gary worked at Midwest Ducts for a short period of time and then went on to farm for many years. He was an avid horseman who loved to trail ride, drive a team and organized several rodeos throughout the years. Gary also loved visiting and being around people. He always had an open door for anyone who needed help or a place to stay.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle: Larry Repp. He is survived by his “daughter”: Jamie Elfers of Boyceville, “grandchildren”: Christine Penard (Tony Cronick) & Jordan Penard, aunt: Mae Ona Repp, special friend: John Galatowitsch, as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas with Ed Murray officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring at Akers Cemetery in the Town of Prairie Farm. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.