Charles “Charlie” Myron Roen, age 81, of Glenwood City, WI died December 28, 2021 at the Western Wisconsin Hospital in Baldwin, WI. From complications of covid.

Charlie was born April 15, 1940 in Glenwood City, WI to Clarence and Myrtle (Siem) Roen.

He attended and graduated high school in Glenwood City.

Charlie married Donna Marie Ness and they lived in Minnesota where he worked for Lawrence Sign Company for many years. In 1976, they moved to the Glenwood area and he started and owned Valley View Welding.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching car races and tractor pulls.

After retiring he built an ultralight aircraft and helping local farmers.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, son Bradley and grandson David Roen.

Charlie is survived by his son Jeff (Susan) Roen of Sparta, WI. Grandchildren, Daniel (Jamie) Roen, and Jessica Roen. Great grandsons Ethan and Charles “Charlie” Roen. Sisters Maryann Larson and Genevieve Longseth.

He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He had a great gift of how to make things work or fix it. Many said, if Charlie couldn’t fix it no one could.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements.