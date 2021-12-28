Dr. Scott L. Harris, DC, LCP (hon.) passed away Sunday December 19th at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI after an unexpected health event.

Scott was born in River Falls, WI, to Bruce and Lois Harris, and was one of seven kids (Tanya, Jeff, Vic, John, Patricia, and Lief). He loved playing drums in his band “Pure Gold” and playing pranks on friends (and sometimes family members). He graduated from Glenwood City High School and married his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Pamela.

After a football injury in high school, Scott visited a chiropractor for the first time and was amazed by how quickly he healed after getting adjusted. He decided to pursue a degree in chiropractic after first graduating from UW-River Falls with a degree in biology because he wanted to help others in the same way he was helped. With support from Pam, he then continued his education at chiropractic school and graduated as a Doctor of Chiropractic. He and Pam built a practice (Harris Family Chiropractic) and started a family soon after in Stanley, WI. His life was filled with family and friends, trips to Key West, community service, and spending lots of time outdoors.

Scott will be missed for his jokes, passion for old cars, time spent planting trees, and hours spent perusing Craigslist. His family will miss boating on the lake with him, gator rides with his wife, deer hunting with his son and son-in-law, traveling and new adventures, sharing sushi together, and visiting Grandpa’s fixit shop when toys needed fixing. Scott was always ready at the drop of a hat to help others, and he was always busy working on a project.

Scott is preceded in death by his mom (Lois), his dad (Bruce), his father-in-law (Roger), and several dear friends.

He is survived by his wife, love of his life, and best friend, Pamela, their three children Jennifer (Greg) Haas, Heather Harris, and Benjamin (Karla) Harris, and five grandchildren who he loved dearly: Jocelyn Jean, Harvey Robert, Graham Benjamin, Wells Jonathan, and Briggs August. He also leaves behind his siblings, friends, extended family, and a community who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI on January 4th at 2 p.m. (though he would have preferred to have it at 2:22 p.m.), with visitation starting at 12 p.m. (Noon) Friends and family are invited to attend and celebrate Scott’s life.

His family is incredibly grateful to everyone who has filled his life with love and happy memories over the years. He will be deeply missed.

Services have been entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City, WI.