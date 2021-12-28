Donald Harvey Warner, age 65 of Glenwood City, WI, died on Monday, December 20th, 2021. He passed away peacefully with family by his side. Donny was born on September 30th, 1956 in Baldwin WI. He attended school in Glenwood City, and graduated from Glenwood City High School with the Class of 1975. Donny was united in marriage to Connie Williams in 2005.

He grew up on the family farm and continued to operate the farm while doing other jobs, including landscaping and working for a large corporate farm where he enjoyed driving the big tractors. Outside of work his hobbies were hunting, fishing, and driving his side by side while visiting all of the neighbors. Another joy was his RAM pickup.

Donny is survived by his loving wife Connie; siblings, Debbie (Gary) Stevens, Nancy (George) Stutter, and Penny Warner; and aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and all of his four legged kids.

Donny was preceded in death by his father, Frank Warner; his mother, Donna Warner, his brother, Mike Warner, his brother, Bruce Warner; and infant brother, Frank Jr.

The family will have a private service with a public celebration of life next summer. The private service will include a burial at the Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald. Memorials may be given to the discretion of the family.

Services have been entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City, WI.